has published its Q2 2024 3D printing data and forecast along with its Insights report which distills and analyzes the data. AM Research's quarterly 3DP/AM market data product represents the most thorough and accurate data available worldwide, tracking markets by vendor, print technology, geography, and application (industry).

Global AM Market Data, Q2 2024 vs. Q2 2023 (USD $M) - Source: Additive Manufacturing Research

The data shows year over year growth of 8.4%, but a small sequential decline in total market activity, from $3.47B in Q1 2024 to $3.45B in Q2 2024. A continuing slow-down in hardware sales was offset by growth in AM services.

The Metal AM market (consisting of 3D printers, materials, and services) totaled $1.4B in Q2 2024. This represents 10.0% year over year growth despite a 2.2% decline in printer sales.

The Polymer AM market totaled $2.05B in Q2 2024, marking 7.4% year over year growth despite a 0.5% decline in printer sales.



The AM Services market totaled $1.87B in Q2 2024, representative of 12% year over year growth.

Scott Dunham, EVP, AM Research, commented, "Most publicly traded AM companies have struggled since early 2023, especially on the hardware side in a period amidst increased interest rates. This has persisted for long enough now that it has started to impact the sale of AM materials, even while utilization of installed AM equipment is higher than ever. There are still positive results and optimistic sentiments outside of the visible public markets from the likes of EOS, DMG Mori, Nikon SLM Solutions, and some Chinese providers such as Farsoon and BLT."

Companies included in AMR's Core Metals and Core Polymers tracking data and 3DP/AM Market Insights report include but are not limited to: 3D Systems, Stratasys, Markforged, Desktop Metal, Velo3D, Nikon SLM Solutions, EOS, GE Additive, Trumpf, Farsoon, BLT, HBD, Eplus, Optomec, BeAM, HP, Formlabs, Prodways, DWS, and Carbon.

Additive Manufacturing Research's "Core Metals" and "Core Polymers" market data products include nearly a decade of historical quarterly data and provide 10-year forward forecasts. Quarterly reports on the metal and polymer AM markets are available as a one-time or subscription purchase via AMR's website and are customizable as needed.

AM Research's "3DP/AM Market Insights: Q2 2024", a written analysis combined with proprietary charting and graphs, provides color and context to AM Research's traditional Core Metal and Core Polymer market data products. The 3DP/AM Market Insights report is also available for purchase as a subscription or as a standalone product.

The largest single market for polymer 3D printing, dentistry, achieved in Q2 a historic milestone in which the industry's largest customer, Align Technologies, has begun a significant transition from indirect to direct production of its flagship product, the clear dental

aligner.



DED (Directed Energy Deposition) was the only technology type to see year over year growth in Q2 2024, due to traction from wire-based DED and increased application of powder DED for coating components such as brake rotors.

For the total hardware segment, achieving 30% market growth in 2025 for AM hardware is not unrealistic on the two-part basis of easy comps from depressed levels this year, and likely decreases in interest rates through 2025.

Since 2013, Additive Manufacturing Research (formerly SmarTech Analysis) has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. AMR's analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry's largest firms.

AM Research also produces the most influential annual conference for 3D printing leaders and stakeholders, Additive Manufacturing Strategies

held in New York City.

