(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has issued a caution to officials regarding the acceptance of electronic devices as Christmas gifts. His warning, made during a cultural meeting in Caracas on Friday, follows a series of tragic explosions involving communication equipment in Lebanon that resulted in significant casualties. Maduro urged his audience to exercise vigilance, specifically advising against accepting gifts like telephones and cell phones.



The president's remarks, broadcast on national television, referenced the mass detonation of pagers and walkie-talkies in Lebanon last week, which left at least 37 people dead and injured approximately 3,000 others. Israeli intelligence is widely believed to have orchestrated these attacks, targeting the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. “You've seen what happened in Lebanon; everyone should be on alert,” Maduro stressed.



Instead of electronic gifts, Maduro suggested that people consider artisanal handicrafts, books, and traditional Venezuelan products such as coffee and rum as safer alternatives. His warning reflects a broader concern for national security, especially as tensions rise globally.



In political developments, Maduro recently secured a third consecutive term in office during a July election, reportedly winning 52 percent of the vote, according to the National Electoral Council. However, the opposition has accused the government of electoral fraud, and many countries, including the United States and the European Union, have chosen to support opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, refusing to recognize Maduro's victory.



Earlier this month, Venezuela's interior minister claimed that the security services had thwarted a plot allegedly backed by the CIA to assassinate Maduro and carry out terrorist acts, further underscoring the volatile political climate in the country.

