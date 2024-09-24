Japan's FM urges China to guarantee safety of Japanese citizens after stabbing of schoolboy

(MENAFN) Japan's Foreign Yoko Kamikawa has called on China to guarantee the safety of Japanese citizens following the tragic stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy. Kamikawa specifically requested that her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and provide Japan with a clear account of the circumstances surrounding it. She urged for accountability for the suspect involved and the implementation of preventive measures to ensure the safety of Japanese residents, particularly children, in China. This appeal was made during their meeting in New York on Monday, which took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.



The stabbing incident occurred on September 18, when a 10-year-old boy was attacked near the entrance of the Shenzhen Japanese School. The assailant, a 44-year-old man, was apprehended at the scene, although the motive for the attack remains unclear. Kamikawa highlighted that this incident took place despite Japan's previous requests to China for enhanced security measures around Japanese citizens and schools, particularly around the anniversary of the Mukden Incident, which marks the start of the Japanese invasion of Manchuria in 1931.



In addition to addressing the stabbing, Kamikawa expressed her concerns regarding what she described as “groundless, malicious, and anti-Japanese” social media posts that threaten the safety of children. She demanded that China take immediate action to combat these harmful narratives, stating that they have a direct impact on the well-being of children and are completely unacceptable. In response, Wang characterized the stabbing as an “accidental, individual case,” assuring that China would manage the situation according to its legal system. Both ministers agreed to cooperate further to expedite progress on these pressing issues.



As safety concerns grow among the Japanese business community in China, Vice Foreign Minister Yoshifumi Tsuge visited Beijing to convey similar messages of apprehension. He met with his Chinese counterpart, Sun Weidong, and later with representatives from the Japanese business community to discuss safety measures for operating in China. Tsuge announced that Japan is allocating 43 million yen (approximately USD300,000) to enhance security around Japanese schools and their bus stops during peak commuting hours. He also indicated plans to request additional funding to deploy security personnel on Japanese school buses. Tetsuro Honma, head of Panasonic Holdings Corp.'s Chinese subsidiary and president of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, voiced concerns over the recent stabbing incidents, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety of employees and their families for Japanese companies operating in the region.

MENAFN24092024000045015839ID1108707766