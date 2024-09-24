Elon Musk aims to enhance businesses with new supercomputers

(MENAFN) Elon Musk is intensifying his focus on the development of new supercomputers, leveraging his leadership roles at Tesla and his recently launched artificial intelligence venture, xAI. With ambitious plans to integrate artificial intelligence into his businesses, Musk aims to redefine how these technologies can enhance their operations and product offerings.



In January, Musk articulated his vision on X, suggesting that Tesla should be viewed as an AI and robotics company rather than merely a traditional car manufacturer. Central to this transformation is the custom-designed supercomputer known as Dojo. Tesla has announced a significant investment of USD 500 million to construct this supercomputer in Buffalo, New York. Additionally, the company is establishing another supercomputer cluster, dubbed Cortex, at its headquarters in Austin, Texas.



Dojo is engineered to process and train AI models using the vast amounts of video footage and data collected from Tesla vehicles. The primary goal is to enhance Tesla’s driver assistance capabilities, which are collectively referred to as Autopilot. This includes the advanced Full Self-Driving (FSD) system that allows for increasingly autonomous driving features.



Tesla’s FSD subscription, priced at USD 99 per month, offers customers a range of automated driving features, including automatic lane changes, automatic parking, and the ability to come to a stop for traffic signals and stop signs. As Musk continues to push the boundaries of technology, the development of these supercomputers signifies a pivotal step toward realizing a future where AI plays a central role in transportation and beyond

MENAFN24092024000045015839ID1108707497