Amir's Speech At UNGA To Highlight Policy Positions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar : Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 79), which is being held at the headquarters of the UN in New York.

H H the Amir's participation affirms Qatar's support for the UN's essential role and lofty message that aim to benefit the international community, its security, stability and prosperity, and the preservation of its rights. H H the Amir's participation also affirms Qatar's belief in multilateral action and the shared responsibility of all countries and peoples of the globe to bring about change towards peace and prosperity for all.

Since assuming power in 2013, H H the Amir has shown keenness to participate in the annual sessions of UNGA, with the aim of affirming Qatar's commitment to its international duties, and conveying the optimistic perspective of Qatar, its people, and its civilised and humanitarian role in various global issues and challenges.

H H the Amir is expected to deliver a speech at the opening session of the high-level General Debate of UNGA 79 today (Tuesday), during which His Highness will address the constants of Qatar's policy, the state's positions towards contemporary challenges, and the most prominent local, Arab and international issues. Through his speech, H H the Amir is also expected to renew Qatar's commitment to working with the UN and strengthening partnership with its various agencies; so that common global challenges are confronted and aspired goals are achievable.

The participation of H H the Amir in the successive sessions of the UNGA confirms the support provided by Qatar to the UN and its central role in organising international relations as well as the rule of law, and enhancing its ability to support countries by reaching agreements on addressing issues of global impact, such as responding to pandemics, emergencies, economic transformations, and reforming the international financial architecture.

For many years, the UN platforms have acknowledged Qatar's active and permanent presence in the UN's various meetings and conferences at the highest levels.

The UN platforms have also acknowledged Qatar's continuous contributions to serving humanity through the constructive decisions and initiatives it presents, which have always been recognised and received with welcome and acceptance by the international community.

Over the past years, Qatar has received many messages of thanks and gratitude from the UN for its prominent roles in various fields, especially those related to human rights, such as establishing peace and security around the globe, and providing humanitarian and relief initiatives for afflicted and poor countries. Working alongside the UN in many international and regional missions that had a global impact, Qatar left a mark on the international map as an important partner and member of the United Nations.

The President of the UNGA 79, Philemon Yang, will open the general debate after which world leaders will take turns to speak from national perspectives on this year's theme,“Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations.”

According to the UN website, a large number of representatives are participating in UNGA 79, including 78 leaders and presidents, two vice-presidents, one crown prince, 28 heads of government, three deputy prime ministers, and 13 ministers.

Brazil will be the first to deliver a speech before the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), followed by the United States as the host country of the international organisation's headquarters, after which representatives of member states will follow throughout the days of the general debate.

This debate is considered the highlight of each new session of UNGA. It is a global summit during which a large number of state and government leaders, or sometimes their deputies, meet within the UN premises and take the podium of the General Assembly Hall one by one to address an issue of their choice before the world.

During the high-level week, two meetings mainly focusing on Palestine will be held. The first meeting is convened by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), UN International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef) and the Education Cannot Wait Fund (ECW). The meeting will be held on September 25 during which keynote speakers Chief of UN Relief Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini and former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown will speak about education in the occupied Palestinian territories (Gaza and the West Bank).

On September 26, the second high-level meeting will address support for UNRWA during which UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to deliver opening remarks.

On September 10, the UNGA started its 79th regular session (UNGA 79), chaired by current president of the session, Philemon Yang. During this session, the State of Palestine obtained an official seat among the UN member states for the first time.

Meanwhile, President of new UNGA session Philemon Yang emphasised urgent global challenges such as climate change, conflicts, poverty, and inequality. He also highlighted the importance of cooperation among member states to realise humanity's greatest aspirations such as peace, justice, and sustainable development.

Yang also pledged to continue efforts to reform the Security Council, revitalise the General Assembly, and commit to a cooperative and inclusive approach that ensures the voices of all member states are heard, calling for global solidarity to address the world's most pressing challenges.