Lebanon Says At Least 100 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes

Lebanon's Ministry of Health announced that at least 100 people, including women, children, and doctors, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on Monday.

It was reported that more than 400 others were in these attacks.

Hezbollah responded by launching rockets at Israeli military posts in retaliation.

The latest clashes along the border, which have been ongoing for about a year, escalated after a series of explosions targeting Hezbollah's wireless communication systems.

Israel has stated that it is focusing its military efforts on its northern borders, which have been targeted by Hezbollah rockets, forcing tens of thousands of Israelis to leave their homes.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday,“We are expanding our attacks in Lebanon, actions that will continue until the safe return of northern residents to their homes.”

These statements came after Israeli strikes on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley in the east, and the northern region near Syria.

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military spokesperson, posted on X/Twitter that after a prior warning of imminent airstrikes on homes in Lebanon where“Hezbollah is hiding weapons,” more than 300 Hezbollah-related sites were targeted.

Meanwhile, tensions between Hezbollah and Israel have significantly escalated. The ongoing exchanges of rocket fire and airstrikes have raised concerns about a broader conflict, putting civilian lives on both sides at increasing risk.

These renewed hostilities further complicate efforts to maintain peace and stability in Lebanon and the surrounding areas.

