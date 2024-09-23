EQS-News: AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG / Key word(s): Disposal

AT&S announces the successful signing of the transaction related to the plant in Ansan / South Korea

On September 23, 2024, AT&S and the Italian company MA.S. S.p.A. signed an agreement for the sale of AT&S Korea CO., LTD. and thus the AT&S plant in Ansan, South Korea. The purchase price (equity value) amounts to approximately EUR 405 million.



Leoben, September 23, 2024 – “With the sale of the plant in Ansan we aim to further sharpen the Group's strategic profile,” says AT&S CFO Petra Preining.“We strongly believe that with the Italian technology group Somacis as its new owner, the Ansan site will unleash its full potential and continue pursuing an attractive journey of strong growth.”

Success story in South Korea

“Ansan is an AT&S success story,” says CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer.“When AT&S acquired the plant in 2006, all revenue was generated locally, and its performance was far below the expectations of AT&S. The development of new applications, strong investment in technology and capabilities, as well as the strong commitment of the responsible team resulted in strong revenue growth and a significant improvement in performance. Within only a few years, revenue quadrupled.”

The Ansan plant notably focuses on the production of flexible circuit boards for electronic systems across industries, in nearly any form factor.

“As flexible microelectronic applications are growing and will open up entirely new technological opportunities in the years to come, we were looking for a buyer who recognizes the full potential and that will purposefully lead the organization into the future”, says Peter Schneider, Member of the Board and EVP of AT&S's Business Unit Electronics Solutions.

“We were highly impressed with the management team and technological capabilities of the Ansan plant and are very excited about its future potential. We plan to continue to serve its existing customer base with the highest reliability and strong technological competencies that Ansan is currently well-known for, while at the same time maintaining its proven track record of growth through strong additional investments in its existing team and technical capabilities”, adds Giovanni Tridenti, CEO of Somacis.

The transaction is currently subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be completed in the next few months.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft – Advanced Technologies & Solutions AT&S is a leading global manufacturer of high-end IC substrates and printed circuit boards. AT&S industrializes leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices & Substrates, Automotive & Aerospace, Industrial and Medical and high-performance computing for AI applications. AT&S currently has a global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). A new high-end production site for IC substrates is currently being established in Malaysia (Kulim). In Leoben, a European competence center including series production for IC substrate technologies is being built. Both sites will start production in the financial year 2024/25. The company employs more than 13,500 people. For further information please visit

Media contact: Gerald Reischl, Vice President Corporate Communications

Tel: +43 3842 200 4252; Mobile: +43 664 8859 2452; ...

Investor Relations contact: Philipp Gebhardt, Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +43 3842 200 2274; Mobile: +43 664 7800 2274; ...

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft

Fabriksgasse 13

8700 Leoben / Austria







