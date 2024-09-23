HDFC Life Announces A Tri-Party Tie-Up With Metropolis And Callhealth

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India HDFC Life, one of India's leading life insurers, has entered into a bespoke agreement with Metropolis Healthcare Limited, a leading Indian diagnostic company, and CallHealth, an integrated healthcare respectively. This collaboration enables prospects applying for HDFC Life policies to undergo medical tests at Metropolis labs across the country, offering a seamless and convenient experience.





Sameer Yogishwar – Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life





Under this agreement, individuals can choose to visit a Metropolis lab close to their home or go for the home visit option, providing flexibility and ease for all customers. The appointment booking and servicing for this process will be facilitated by CallHealth's user-friendly digital platform, ensuring a hassle-free experience for policy applicants.





This tie-up will significantly enhance HDFC Life's outreach, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, allowing more customers to access the necessary pre-policy medical check-ups without any inconvenience.





Sameer Yogishwar – Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life said, “We are excited to partner with Metropolis Healthcare Limited and CallHealth to offer hassle-free pre-policy issuance check-ups. It is our constant endeavour to simplify the policy purchasing, on-boarding, and servicing processes for our policyholders. This bespoke arrangement not only enhances the customer on-boarding experience by offering the convenience of home visits and easy lab access but also mitigates the risk of fraudulent practices, ensuring a secure and trustworthy process.”





Commenting on the partnership, Surendran Chemmenkotil – Chief Executive Officer, Metropolis Healthcare, said, "We are delighted to collaborate as the diagnostic partner for HDFC Life and work alongside CallHealth to streamline the insurance check-up process. Metropolis has established itself as a trusted wellness partner over the years for various corporate customers. Our dedicated team of pathologists, technicians, and skilled professionals throughout the supply chain are committed to delivering top-notch services, redefining convenience in the insurance application process."





Hari Thalapalli – Chief Executive Officer, CallHealth, added,“CallHealth continuously strives to be at the cutting edge of digital health technologies, and this bespoke engagement with HDFC Life along with Metropolis Healthcare pushes us to explore newer boundaries and possibilities. This win-win-win solution will ensure a higher quality clinical output and a more secure and fact-based assessment by CallHealth Doctors, thereby reducing the risk for HDFC Life and enhancing customer delight.”





This partnership reflects HDFC Life's commitment to enhancing customer convenience and ensuring a smooth, hassle-free experience. With Metropolis's trusted diagnostic expertise and CallHealth's cutting-edge digital solutions, HDFC Life aims to deliver superior-quality, reliable health assessments that support the overall well-being and peace of mind of its policy holders.