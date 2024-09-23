Minister Of Health Addresses Intestinal Flu Outbreak In Aswan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, announced that 480 cases have visited Aswan hospitals since the outbreak of intestinal flu in the governorate. These cases have been treated in emergency and intensive care units.

During a press in Aswan on Monday, Abdel Ghaffar detailed that 168 cases remain hospitalized to receive adequate care and support for vital functions. He noted that 49 patients have been discharged after recovering, while 78 remain in the hospital's internal department. Additionally, 36 patients, including elderly individuals with chronic diseases, are still in intensive and intermediate care.

The Minister identified four hospitals that have received these cases: Al-Masalla, Al-Sadaka, Daraw Central, and University Hospital. He mentioned that there have been five deaths, though their connection to the outbreak has not been confirmed.

Abdel Ghaffar explained that the first cases of intestinal flu appeared on September 16, with frequent hospital visits starting from the village of Abu Al-Rish on September 11. The number of cases increased from 8 initially to 22 on 16 September, eventually reaching 480.

Patients have exhibited symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and colic. While 68 cases required hospitalization, others received appropriate treatment and were advised to continue recovery at home.

The Minister dismissed rumours of a“mysterious disease,” emphasizing that all diseases can be scientifically identified and treated. He denied any epidemiological link between the cases, as most are from Abu Al-Rish Bahri and Daraw, each with separate water stations.

Regarding water safety, Abdel Ghaffar assured that the Nile water was regularly tested by the Ministry of Irrigation and the Ministry of Housing. The Ministry of Health also conducted laboratory tests on the water before it reached homes.