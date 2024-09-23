Contraceptive Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $16.43 Billion By 2028 At A Rate Of 6.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The contraceptive devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.05 billion in 2023 to $12.8 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing awareness about the importance of family planning and contraceptive methods, government initiatives, increasing global population, greater focus on women's health and empowerment, and improving access to healthcare facilities.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Contraceptive Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The contraceptive devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $16.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing awareness of sexual health and STD prevention, economic benefits of controlling family size, growing cultural acceptance of contraceptive use, high proportion of young population in reproductive age, influence of social media on spreading awareness.

Growth Driver Of The Contraceptive Devices Market

The growing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases is expected to propel the growth of the contraceptive device market going forward. Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) are infections transmitted primarily through sexual contact, affecting various body parts and potentially leading to a range of symptoms and health complications. Sexually transmitted diseases are rising due to increased sexual activity, a lack of proper protection, insufficient sexual health education, and challenges in access to healthcare and testing. Contraceptive devices, especially condoms, are required for sexually transmitted diseases because they provide a barrier that reduces the risk of transmission by preventing direct contact with infectious fluids and lesions.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Contraceptive Devices Market Trends?

Key players in the contraceptive devices market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., Organon Group, Hologic Inc., CooperSurgical Inc., Cipla Inc., Mankind Pharma Ltd., TTK HealthCare Ltd., Zondervan, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Evofem Biosciences Inc., Veru Inc., Medisafe Inc., Agile Therapeutics Inc., Janssen Global Services LLC, HLL Lifecare Ltd., Mayer Laboratories Inc., V-Care Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Vardhaman Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., Actavis Pharma LLC, Pregna International Limited.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Contraceptive Devices Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the contraceptive device market are developing innovative products, such as contraceptive vaginal rings, to provide a convenient, low-maintenance method of birth control with a once-a-month insertion. A contraceptive vaginal ring is a flexible, hormone-releasing device inserted into the vagina that prevents pregnancy by continuously releasing hormones to inhibit ovulation and thicken cervical mucus.

How Is The Global Contraceptive Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Male Contraceptive Devices, Female Contraceptive Devices, Female Condoms, Diaphragms And Sponges, Vaginal Rings, Intrauterine Devices, Sub-Dermal Implants, Others Product Types

2) By Technology: Hormonal Contraceptives, Barrier Contraceptives

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Clinics, Online Channels, Public Channel And Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Contraceptive Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the contraceptive devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the contraceptive devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Contraceptive Devices Market Definition

Contraceptive devices are medical devices designed to prevent pregnancy. They come in various forms, each with different mechanisms and effectiveness. Contraceptive devices are used primarily to prevent unintended pregnancies and, in some cases, to provide protection against sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Contraceptive Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global contraceptive devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Contraceptive Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on contraceptive devices market size , contraceptive devices market drivers and trends, contraceptive devices market major players, contraceptive devices competitors' revenues, contraceptive devices market positioning, and contraceptive devices market growth across geographies. The contraceptive devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

