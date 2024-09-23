Pomerantz LLP And Lowey Dannenberg, P.C. Announce A Proposed Settlement In The Global Payments Incorporated Securities Litigation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA

ATLANTA DIVISION

MIKE SHAFER, DAVID KEATING, and WILLIAM JEFFREY IGOE, on Behalf of Themselves and All Others Similarly Situated,

Plaintiffs, v.

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC., ACTIVE LLC, JEFF SLOAN, CAMERON BREADY, PAUL TODD, JOSH WHIPPLE, and ANDREA FACINI,

Defendants.



Case No. 1:23-cv-00577-LMM

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I)

PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II)

SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES





TO: All persons who purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded common stock of Global Payments Inc. ("Global Payments") from October 31, 2019 through October 18, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"), and who were damaged thereby (the "Settlement Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, that the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the full printed Notice of (I)

Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses (the "Notice").

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs in the Action have reached a proposed settlement of the Action for $3,600,000 in cash (the "Settlement"), that, if approved, will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing will be held on December 11, 2024, at 10:00

a.m. before the Honorable Leigh Martin May at the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Courtroom 2167 of the Richard B. Russell Federal Building and United States Courthouse, 75 Ted Turner Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30303-3309, or remotely per details that will be made publicly available on the Settlement website ( ) in advance of the Settlement Hearing to determine (i) whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants, and the Releases specified and described in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated June 10, 2024 (and in the Notice) should be granted; (iii) whether the proposed Plan of Allocation should be approved as fair and reasonable; and (iv) whether Co-Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and litigation expenses should be approved.

If you are a member of this Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund.

If you have not yet received the Notice and Claim Form, you may obtain copies of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator at Global Payments Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o A.B. Data, Ltd., P.O. Box 173002, Milwaukee, WI 53217. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be downloaded from the website maintained by the Claims Administrator, .



If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to be eligible to receive a payment under the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked no later than January 11, 2025. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement but you will nevertheless be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than November 20, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not be eligible to share in the proceeds of the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Co-Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses, must be filed with the Court and delivered to Co-Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than November 20, 2024, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court, the Clerk's office, Global Payments, or its counsel regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Co-Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice and Claim Form, should be made to Co-Lead Counsel:

Jeremy Lieberman, Esq.

POMERANTZ LLP

600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10016

(212) 661-1100

[email protected]

Vincent Briganti, Esq.

LOWEY DANNENBERG, P.C.

44 South Broadway, Suite 1100

White Plains, NY 10601

(914) 997-0500

[email protected]

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to:

Global Payments Inc. Securities Litigation

c/o

A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173002

Milwaukee, WI 53217

(877) 411-4706

























































By Order of the Court

Source:

Pomerantz LLP

Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP and Lowey Dannenberg, P.C.

