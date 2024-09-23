Fieldpoint Private Announces Banking Team Expansion

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Additions bolster firm's New York and New England presence

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fieldpoint Private announced a series of private hires that mark a significant expansion in the firm's New York metro and New England presence. The serves entrepreneurs, families, businesses and institutions directly, as well as through partnerships with Registered Independent Advisors (RIAs) and other independent advisory firms.

New York City

Michael Ahmed has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and Managing Group Director. He will lead Fieldpoint's New York City and Winter Park, Florida banking teams. Ahmed joins after seven years with Signature Bank and its successor, Flagstar Bank, most recently as Associate Group Director. Prior to that he spent five years with First Republic Bank (now JP Morgan Chase), leading two of the firm's private banking offices as Managing Director, and five years with Citibank.

Ahmed's New York team includes six experienced Relationship Managers who have joined the firm this year.



Mariam Sulava has joined as a Vice President, bringing 13 years of private banking experience to the firm, most recently with First Republic Bank, and prior to that with JP Morgan Chase.

Paul LaRosa, Vice President, brings more than 20 years of banking experience, including more than 15 years with First Republic Bank. Earlier banking experience included JP Morgan Chase and Citigroup.

Lawrence Diotallevi, Vice President, comes to Fieldpoint with nearly 30 years' banking experience. From 2008-2024 he was with First Republic Bank and its successor JP Morgan Chase, serving as a Managing Director since 2010. Prior to that he was with Commerce Bank, and he spent the first decade of his career with Citigroup.

Sameer Navi, Vice President, joins Fieldpoint following nearly 12 years with Citigroup, most recently as Vice President with Citi Private Bank's Ultra High Net Worth Group. He will lead client development for Fieldpoint Private's create! initiativ , which focuses on delivering personal and business banking services to the creative community.

Zena Jawad, Vice President, comes to the bank with more than a decade of diverse experience across wealth advisory, banking and corporate relationship management. After beginning her career with Citigroup in New York, she went on to join HSBC as a premier relationship manager, and later transitioned to the airline industry, managing a corporate portfolio of Fortune 500 firms. Nadif Qureshi has joined as a Senior Vice President, after serving as Vice President and Associate Group Director with Flagstar Bank in New York. His 15-year banking career includes previous roles serving private personal and commercial clients at Capital One Bank, Investors Bank and JP Morgan Chase, all in New York.

Additionally, Ahmed's team includes Fieldpoint Private's Winter Park, Florida Relationship Managers, Viviana Diaz, who joined the firm in 2022 with 20 years' experience including Regions Bank, Bank of America and RBS; and Stephanie Mathis, who joined the firm in 2021 after serving with Truist and its predecessor SunTrust Bank, and Fifth Third Bank.

Greenwich, Connecticut

The bank has welcomed two additional senior First Republic alumni, Evelyn Jankousky and DeWitt Hutchins, who will partner to lead Fieldpoint's Greenwich headquarters-based banking team. Most recently Jankousky was a Senior Managing Director with First Republic, serving personal and commercial clients for more than 17 years. Her 30-year financial services career includes North Fork Bank (now Capital One Bank), where she led one of the firm's largest branches; Citibank and Inverlat International, where she served in institutional sales and trading, and Latin American equities.

Hutchins joined Fieldpoint as Vice President and Group Director, following 11 years in relationship management roles with First Republic Bank and JP Morgan Chase in Greenwich. He previously served with TD Bank Group and began his career with Citizens Bank.

Additionally, the bank welcomed Sophia Salinas, Vice President and Relationship Manager. Salinas also hails from the former First Republic Bank, where she served in New York for seven years as a Relationship Manager and in a series of progressively senior operations and service management roles. She began her banking career with TD Bank.

Michael Ahmed noted that what struck him most immediately about Fieldpoint is a shared and deeply understood philosophy about the client.“To all of us, it's the client first, period,” he said.“When that's your true north it makes you different.”

Evelyn Jankousky added that she was immediately impressed by her new Fieldpoint colleagues.“They wake up every day energized to solve clients' challenges and make their lives better,” she said.“And it's palpable how they work to deliver the firm's uniquely human client-service approach to every client. I am excited to be here and to build on that.”

Fieldpoint President and CEO Russ Holland said that every bank in the country would have been thrilled to welcome the bankers that mark Fieldpoint's expansion.“We're so proud that they have come aboard, and to see that a team of their caliber and clientele see in us what they saw in no other bank, it is incredibly gratifying,” he said.

