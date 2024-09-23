Crumbl Celebrates Its Seventh Birthday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crumbl is turning seven. This is a huge milestone and they are going all out from September 23rd to the 28th. Celebrate with the launch of a never-before-seen dessert, roll out of a special 6-for-4 offer, debut of an exclusive collectible, and the chance for some lucky Crumbl fans to go to Universal Studios for the vacation of a lifetime.Since launching in 2017, Crumbl has rolled out over 275 mouthwatering desserts on our ever-changing weekly menu. It's going to be an epic celebration week at Crumbl.Confetti Celebration CakeGet the party started with a shareable Confetti Celebration Cake! A fluffy, three-tiered shareable vanilla confetti cake, layered with velvety vanilla buttercream and topped with rainbow confetti sprinkles. This delicious dessert is available at all Crumbl locations for an ongoing time, while supplies last.6-FOR-4 DessertsIt's a birthday sale with a 6-Pack for the price of a 4-Pack to celebrate Crumbl's birthday. It is available for orders placed on Sep 25th only, while supplies last. Offer not valid on 3rd party sites.Universal GiveawayCrumbl is celebrating its birthday in style by providing dessert lovers a chance to win a trip to either Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood. Enter for a chance to win a theme park adventure at your choice of either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort where you'll discover big thrills, legendary hangs and a relaxing stay in-between. For more details about the giveaway and your chance to enter, visit us on Instagram @crumblcookies.Limited-Edition Crumbl StickerGet a free, limited-edition Crumbl Sticker with your order. One sticker per customer with purchase available while supplies last. Keep an eye out on our social media for more details.About Crumbl:Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl's iconic Pink Box. Don't miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the store locations.For media inquiries, please contact:...

