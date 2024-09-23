Allied Telesis Launches Plug-In For Hanwha Vision America Wisenet WAVE VMS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Integration Gives Wisenet WAVE VMS the Ability to Manage and Monitor Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Allied Telesis , a global leader in intelligent networking, in partnership with Hanwha Vision America, today announces the availability of a plug-in for Hanwha Vision America's, Wisenet WAVE VMS system . As an extension of the two companies' partnership announced earlier this year , the plug-in allows the Wisenet WAVE VMS administrator the ability to control and manage the Allied Telesis switches from a single pane of glass. This advancement streamlines security operations, mitigates risk, and improves uptime.

The technology, which can be seen in action at the Hanwha Vision America's booth (#1701) at GSX this week in Orlando, FL,

gives end users the ability to mitigate camera issues and reduce truck rolls. This partnership combines the expertise of Allied Telesis in secure networking infrastructure with

Hanwha Vision America's cutting-edge video surveillance technology, enabling organizations to deploy highly secure and scalable surveillance systems.



"We have always been at the forefront of innovating network security solutions. With this advanced plug-in, users of Hanwha Vision America's Wisenet WAVE VMS platform are more armed than ever before to help avoid costly breaches and downtime. It's truly the complete solution for simplifying network and IP camera management," says Rahul Gupta, CTO at Allied Telesis.

Tom Cook, Executive Vice President of Sales & Operations, North America at Hanwha Vision America, added, "We're excited to launch a plug-in that integrates Hanwha Vision America's Wisenet WAVE VMS system with Allied Telesis' networking solutions, offering a seamless end-to-end security and surveillance network. By engaging from the design phase, we ensure the solution is perfectly optimized for our customers' needs. This collaboration sets a new standard for secure, reliable, and efficient network infrastructure."

Please note that currently this plug in is available for embedded units only. Windows version will be launched by the 1st quarter of 2025.

About Allied

Telesis

For more than 35 years, Allied Telesis has been delivering reliable, intelligent connectivity for everything from enterprise organizations to complex, critical infrastructure projects around the globe. In a world moving toward Smart Cities and the Internet of Things, networks must evolve rapidly to meet new challenges. Allied Telesis award-winning smart technologies, products, and services deliver efficient and secure solutions for people, organizations, and "things," ensuring that our customers enjoy increased value and lower operating costs. We are committed to providing our customers with solutions designed and built to the highest standards and quality. Our manufacturing conforms to ISO 9001 standards and our facilities adhere to the strict ISO 14001 standard to ensure a healthier planet. Learn more at .



About Hanwha Vision America

Hanwha Vision America (formerly Hanwha Techwin) has been leading the global video surveillance industry with world-class optical design, image processing and cybersecurity technologies for more than 30 years. As it broadens its business to become a global vision solution provider, Hanwha Vision America will deliver more valuable and meaningful insights to customers by collecting key information and providing big data analytics utilizing AI and cloud technologies.



Contact: Kira Perdue, 404-556-0062, [email protected]

SOURCE Allied Telesis

