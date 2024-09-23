Lightning Realty Group LLC Honored With 2024 Best Of Florida Regional Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lightning Realty Group LLC, a leading name in the Southwest Florida market, has been recognized with the prestigious 2024 Best of Florida Regional Award. This accolade, awarded by GuideToFlorida, highlights the company's unwavering commitment to excellence in both property management and real estate sales. Selected by the community, this award is a testament to the trust and satisfaction of the customers who have experienced the company's exceptional services firsthand.



Founded on the principles of transparency, reliability, and a deep understanding of the local market, Lightning Realty Group has quickly become a trusted partner for property owners and buyers alike. The company, led by D'Andra Denslow-who has been a Florida Realtor® since 2016 and a resident of Lee County since 2004-has built a solid reputation for going above and beyond in every transaction.



“Winning the Best of Florida Regional Award is an incredible honor for us,” said Denslow.“Our motto, 'Taking Florida Real Estate by Storm,' truly reflects our approach to the industry. We're committed to providing the highest level of service, whether we're assisting clients in buying or selling property, or managing their investment with care and transparency.”



Lightning Realty Group's services are comprehensive, covering everything from sales to full-service property management. Their expertise extends to both annual rentals and short-term rentals, ensuring that each property is managed with the utmost professionalism. The company's strong working knowledge of accounting further enhances their ability to provide transparent and reliable property management, including no cancellation fees, no mark-ups, and reasonable service fees. This client-first approach has been central to their success, cultivating a loyal customer base that appreciates their dedication.



Clients of Lightning Realty Group benefit from an online property portal for owners and tenants, simplifying the process of managing and renting properties. The company also offers semi-annual inspections, move-in and move-out inspections at no additional charge, and ensures that all pet and late fees go directly to the property owner. Even during emergencies, their after-hours emergency number connects clients to a live person, not an answering service, guaranteeing that urgent needs are promptly and personally addressed.



As the company continues to grow and expand, Lightning Realty Group remains committed to helping more property owners in Southwest Florida manage, rent, and market their investments with the same level of care and expertise that earned them the Best of Florida Regional Award.



“For those seeking a property management company that truly puts the client first, Lightning Realty Group LLC goes above and beyond with integrity and service,” Denslow added.“We would love the opportunity to manage your investment property. With no cancellation fees, you have nothing to lose-so give us a try today!”

The future is bright for Lightning Realty Group LLC, as they continue to make waves in the Florida real estate market, one satisfied client at a time.

