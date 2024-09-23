UK FM anticipates Ukraine war possibly to continue beyond 2026

(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is expected to continue for at least another two years, according to United Kingdom Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, he emphasized Britain’s unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine, with the pledging EUR3 billion (approximately USD3.99 billion) in military aid annually "for as long as it takes."



During the conference, Lammy addressed concerns that the fighting could extend into "the back end of 2025 into 2026" and possibly beyond. He warned that the challenges resulting from the conflict are likely to deepen, leading to more severe hardships for those affected. "This is a critical time for nerve and guts, patience, and fortitude on behalf of allies who stand with Ukraine," he asserted.



His remarks reflect ongoing discussions among Western allies, particularly regarding the limitations placed on Ukraine’s use of Western-supplied weapons. The Biden administration has been hesitant to allow Ukraine to use these weapons for long-range strikes within Russia’s internationally recognized borders, a request that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been advocating for. Moscow has warned that granting such permission would essentially make NATO countries direct participants in the conflict, potentially provoking a significant Russian response.



Lammy indicated that discussions are underway among allies about how to best support Ukraine as winter approaches. However, he refrained from providing specific details on military assistance, stating that doing so would only benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The situation remains fluid, with ongoing debates surrounding military strategy and international support for Ukraine as both sides brace for what could be a challenging winter. The implications of continued conflict not only affect Ukraine but also have far-reaching consequences for global stability and security.

