Sharjah Chamber hosts Federation of GCC Chambers’ board meeting to discuss economic integration

Sharjah, September 19, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted, today (Thursday), the Federation of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Chambers’ 64th board meeting, upon an invitation by the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Held at SCCI’s headquarters, the meeting addressed key issues related to enhancing economic cooperation within the Gulf region, capitalizing on legislative facilitation and support from the GCC leadership for commercial chambers. The meeting also discussed ways to promote the role of the private sector in driving sustainable economic development in GCC countries.

The meeting was chaired by HE Sheikh Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Rawas, President of FGCC and Chairman of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI).

It was attended by HE Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, President of the Federation of UAE Chambers and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber Board of Directors, and HE Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers and Chairman of SCCI, as well as presidents of the Gulf chambers and a host of board members of the Federation of UAE Chambers and the Sharjah Chamber.

Also present were HE Hamid Mohammed Bin Salem, Secretary-General of the UAE Chambers Federation; HE Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al-Awadi, the SCCI's Director-General; Noura Al-Salem, Acting Secretary-General of the Federation of GCC Chambers, along with key officials from the UAE and Gulf chambers.

The board meeting reviewed the outcomes of several consultative meetings held by the Federation of GCC Chambers’ board of directors with relevant government entities. These meetings discussed ways to advance cooperation in economic, trade, industrial, and investment sectors and facilitate measures that drive the growth of the private sector.

During the meeting, Saeed Al-Sharqi from Qatar was appointed as the Secretary-General of the Federation of GCC Chambers.

H.E. Faisal bin Abdullah Al Rawas stressed that this meeting comes at the right time when the Federation is experiencing positive developments in its relationships with key GCC authorities. The Federation has become increasingly integral to Gulf economic development, and there is a significant interest from GCC leaders in supporting and empowering the private sector. Specifically, the Ministers of Commerce and Industry are committed to involving the private sector in economic discussions, seeking their insights and fostering better communication.

Meanwhile, H.E. Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi emphasised that the meeting has provided a platform for addressing the concerns of the GCC private sector. It aligns with the UAE’s goal of strengthening ties between UAE businesses and their GCC counterparts. It also highlights the Federation of GCC Chambers’ role in Gulf economic development and its leadership in representing this vital sector during the current period of growth and development.

For his part, H.E. Abdullah Sultan Al Owais noted that hosting this important meeting showcases the emirate's prominent position as a business and investment hub in the region. It reflects Sharjah’s commitment to supporting economic integration, enhancing communication and cooperation among Gulf businesses, sharing expertise, and encouraging investment and trade within the region. He also emphasized that the GCC Chambers of Commerce and Industry play a key role in promoting trade cooperation and promoting private sector contributions to Gulf economic progress.

During the board meeting, the Gulf chamber presidents outlined the decisions and recommendations accumulated from prior board meetings and deliberated on various issues to promote the private sector’s essential role in driving sustainable development. Discussions also focused on deepening economic integration efforts among GCC member states.

After the meeting, Gulf chamber presidents, board members, and general managers toured the Sharjah Chamber’s departments and facilities, where they spoke highly of the services offered to the local business community. They also commended Sharjah’s advanced state of national industries showcased in SCCI's permanent exhibition.





