High-Level Round Table On Climate, Peace, And Human Mobility At UN Headquarters

A high-level round table on "Climate, Peace, and Human Mobility" was organised at the UN headquarters in New York as part of the UN General Assembly's "High-Level Week," hosted by Azerbaijan's COP29 presidency, Azernews reports.

The meeting was jointly organised by Azerbaijan and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) as part of the COP29 presidency. It was attended by representatives of UN member states, UN agencies, ambassadors, and diplomats.

During the session, the Director General of IOM, Amy Pope; the adviser to the negotiating team of the COP29 presidency, Elshad Iskanderov; the ambassador for special tasks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Francesco Corvaro; the special envoy of Italy on Climate Change; and Ahmed Abdul-Latif, General Director of the Cairo International Centre for Conflict Resolution, Peacebuilding, and Peacebuilding of Egypt (CCPA), spoke.

Ambassador Iskanderov emphasised in his speech that one of Azerbaijan's priorities during its COP29 presidency is to contribute to international peace and security. He noted that work is being done with international partners to call for a ceasefire on the eve of COP29. E. Iskanderov highlighted that areas experiencing significant population growth are affected by both climate change and conflicts. In this context, the event organised by Azerbaijan as COP29 president at the UN headquarters aims to provide practical support to countries around the world. The diplomat mentioned that, on Azerbaijan's initiative, November 15 has been designated as "Peace Aid Day," during which a series of events on the topic of peace will be held in Baku. Additionally, within the framework of COP29, the "Baku Climate and Peace Centre" will be established to contribute to global efforts regarding climate change and peace in the future.

Speaking at the session, IOM Director General Amy Pope praised the promotion of the peace agenda in the COP process under Azerbaijan's chairmanship and expressed confidence that tangible results will be achieved on this issue during COP29. She discussed the importance of international assistance to particularly vulnerable populations and the need for preventive measures to ensure that climate change does not lead to conflicts over clean water, air, and fertile land. According to World Bank data, if preventive measures are not taken, ongoing climate changes could force 60 million people to migrate as climate migrants by 2050, which Pope noted is a serious concern.

The meeting facilitated important discussions on critical drivers of climate-related displacement, such as water scarcity, food security, and land degradation. Panellists addressed current challenges and proposed recommendations. The main outcome of the session was an exchange of views on bridging the gaps between climate and peace initiatives, exploring a platform for strengthening ties through joint activities. Discussions included Azerbaijan's preparations for COP29 and the intersection of climate, peace, and human mobility, which will be central topics at the international event hosted by Baku, along with solutions to critical global issues related to climate.