High-Level Round Table On Climate, Peace, And Human Mobility At UN Headquarters

A high-level round table on "Climate, Peace, and Human Mobility"
was organised at the UN headquarters in New York as part of the UN
General Assembly's "High-Level Week," hosted by Azerbaijan's COP29
presidency, Azernews reports.
The meeting was jointly organised by Azerbaijan and the
International Organisation for Migration (IOM) as part of the COP29
presidency. It was attended by representatives of UN member states,
UN agencies, ambassadors, and diplomats.
During the session, the Director General of IOM, Amy Pope; the
adviser to the negotiating team of the COP29 presidency, Elshad
Iskanderov; the ambassador for special tasks at the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs, Francesco Corvaro; the special envoy of Italy on
Climate Change; and Ahmed Abdul-Latif, General Director of the
Cairo International Centre for Conflict Resolution, Peacebuilding,
and Peacebuilding of Egypt (CCPA), spoke.
Ambassador Iskanderov emphasised in his speech that one of
Azerbaijan's priorities during its COP29 presidency is to
contribute to international peace and security. He noted that work
is being done with international partners to call for a ceasefire
on the eve of COP29. E. Iskanderov highlighted that areas
experiencing significant population growth are affected by both
climate change and conflicts. In this context, the event organised
by Azerbaijan as COP29 president at the UN headquarters aims to
provide practical support to countries around the world. The
diplomat mentioned that, on Azerbaijan's initiative, November 15
has been designated as "Peace Aid Day," during which a series of
events on the topic of peace will be held in Baku. Additionally,
within the framework of COP29, the "Baku Climate and Peace Centre"
will be established to contribute to global efforts regarding
climate change and peace in the future.
Speaking at the session, IOM Director General Amy Pope praised
the promotion of the peace agenda in the COP process under
Azerbaijan's chairmanship and expressed confidence that tangible
results will be achieved on this issue during COP29. She discussed
the importance of international assistance to particularly
vulnerable populations and the need for preventive measures to
ensure that climate change does not lead to conflicts over clean
water, air, and fertile land. According to World Bank data, if
preventive measures are not taken, ongoing climate changes could
force 60 million people to migrate as climate migrants by 2050,
which Pope noted is a serious concern.
The meeting facilitated important discussions on critical
drivers of climate-related displacement, such as water scarcity,
food security, and land degradation. Panellists addressed current
challenges and proposed recommendations. The main outcome of the
session was an exchange of views on bridging the gaps between
climate and peace initiatives, exploring a platform for
strengthening ties through joint activities. Discussions included
Azerbaijan's preparations for COP29 and the intersection of
climate, peace, and human mobility, which will be central topics at
the international event hosted by Baku, along with solutions to
critical global issues related to climate.
