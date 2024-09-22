Occupiers Attacking Ukrainian Fortifications In Luhansk Region With Artillery And Drones
9/22/2024 5:17:31 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The occupiers are attacking the fortifications of Ukrainian soldiers in the Luhansk region with artillery and drones.
Artem Lysohor, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The occupiers are exerting pressure from several directions. They are trying to target the fortifications of our fighters with all available weapons and are hitting the surrounding villages. They are hitting Kuzemivka and Makiivka with barrel artillery and drones," the post reads.
Stelmakhivka and Balka Zhuravka also came under artillery fire. The Russians struck the latter twice with multiple rocket launchers and launched 73 UAVs in the direction of the village.
"In the past 24 hours, the Russians tried to attack [Ukrainian positions] near Stelmakhivka, Bilohorivka, Hrekivka, Balka Zhuravka (formerly Nevske) and Makiivka," Lysohor said.
