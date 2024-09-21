New Era Of Climate Finance: Key To Success Of COP29 And Future Initiatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Climate finance has become a key aspect of global efforts to
combat climate change. Ahead of COP29 in Baku, discussions on this
issue are set to touch on two important components that require the
integration of a broader global financial framework. Fiscal
constraints continue to put pressure on states' ability to allocate
resources for development and climate action. To address these
constraints, an effective public debt management framework must be
put in place to enable countries to better cope with financial
challenges.
Furthermore, a new climate finance target is needed, but its
implementation will not be complete without enhanced support from
multilateral development banks. Such banks can provide low-cost and
long-term financing, which is vital for the transition to a
low-carbon economy.
Climate finance: sources and instruments
Climate finance includes the utilization of a variety of
financial resources and instruments to support action on climate
change. These investments are necessary for the transition to a
low-carbon global economy and to help societies adapt to the
impacts of climate change. Funding can originate from a variety of
sources-public or private, national or international, bilateral or
multilateral.
It can be implemented through different instruments: grants,
donations, green bonds, shares, debt swaps, guarantees, and soft
loans. These funds can be used for both mitigation and adaptation
and resilience building.
Multilateral funds for developing countries
Developing countries can access several multilateral funds, such
as the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the Global Environment Facility
(GEF), and the Adaptation Fund (AF). These instruments were
established under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and
are designed to support low-income countries in their climate
initiatives.
Azerbaijan's new initiative: Climate Finance Action
Fund
Azerbaijan proposes at COP29 to establish a $1 billion Climate
Finance Action Fund (CFAF). This fund will be capitalized by
contributions from fossil fuel-producing countries and oil, gas,
and coal companies. Azerbaijan intends to become one of the
founders of the fund, and at the moment the number of shareholders
includes ten countries.
The fund will be aimed at financing climate projects in
developing countries that need support to fulfill national
commitments to keep global warming within 1.5°C. The CFAF will be a
public-private partnership that will mobilize private investment
and reduce risk in climate projects.
Leaders' views on the need for climate
finance
US Presidential Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Affairs Sue
Biniaz told Trend in an exclusive interview that climate change
mitigation, adaptation, and finance will be a priority for the US
at COP29. In particular, Biniaz emphasized the importance of the
trilateral event of the US, China, and Azerbaijan on non-carbon gas
emissions. This event will be one of the key events at the Leaders
Summit on the first two days of COP29.
Biniaz noted that one of the priorities for the US and other
participants at COP29 will be the issues on the agenda.
“These are the mandatory topics that need to be addressed at
COP29. Moreover, there are several other topics that we are
actively discussing, which are called the action plan. These are
not issues that are strictly governed by negotiations among 200
countries. They can be discussed among smaller groups of countries,
or they can be announced by one or more countries. Within the
action plan, Azerbaijan has its priorities, and we are
participating in some of them; they will be our priorities. The US
will also have its own priorities for COP. Some of them are on
mitigation, some of them are on adaptation, and some of them are on
financing. In particular, we will have a trilateral event with
China and Azerbaijan on non-carbon gas emissions. That will be one
of the high-level events in the first two days at the Leaders'
Summit. Our other focus is on the US Center. Every year at COP we
organize our own expo where we present a lot of activities. This
year, I think we will present about 50 events organized by the US.
It's a chance to showcase what the US is doing domestically, what
our subnational governments, cities, and states are doing, and what
we are doing internationally with other countries,” she
explained.
The executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA),
Fatih Birol, said in an interview that climate finance is the
“nerve center” of all climate issues.
“Let me give you the context. This year, about $2 trillion will
be invested in clean energy financing around the world. That's not
good enough, but it's encouraging. However, the problem is that
about 85 percent of that $2 trillion is invested in the developed
economies and China. Only 15 percent is invested in developing
countries, where more than two-thirds of the world's population
lives. So, there is a serious problem here. We have to come up with
a mechanism where parties agree to guarantee clean energy financing
for developing countries. Because if we can't do that, we have no
chance of meeting our climate goals,” the IEA executive director
said. He pointed out that the problems cannot be solved by
increasing climate finance in advanced economies and China alone.
“There is a huge amount of emissions happening in Asia, Africa, and
Latin America. So for me, this is a critical issue. Both COP29 and
COP30 should focus on finance. I believe that besides the COP29
presidency, the Brazilian G20 presidency this year should work to
get the necessary funds for developing countries,” Birol said.
Birol also stated that in addition to COP29 and COP30, the
Brazilian G20 Presidency should pay special attention to the issue
of climate finance.
Learnings from COP28: Loss and Damage Fund
The importance of climate finance was exemplified by the COP28
initiative, which formally established a Loss and Damage Fund to
support vulnerable countries suffering from the impacts of climate
change. The UAE, Germany, the EU, Germany, Japan, the UK, and the
US have already pledged to contribute significant sums to this
fund, demonstrating the global community's willingness to address
adaptation to changing climate conditions.
Together with the discussion of these issues at the upcoming
COP29, funding will be a key factor in determining the success of
future climate efforts, especially in low-income countries that are
most vulnerable to climate change.
