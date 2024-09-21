JCC: Jordan Represents 'Advanced' CIT Model

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 21 (Petra) - Haitham Rawajbeh, representative of the communications and information sector at Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), said Jordan represents an "advanced" model in the communications and information (CIT) industry, which requires further efforts to make the Kingdom a regional center for its services, as included in the Royal Letter of Designation to Prime Dr. Jaafar Hassan.In remarks to "Petra," Rawajbeh noted the step to make the Kingdom a center for CIT services requires supporting local investors, as well as the sector's companies and institutions and attracting more international firms to operate through Jordan.Rawajbeh also stressed the need to support and unleash energies of young entrepreneurs, who possess "pioneering" ideas and overcome the challenges of obtaining the necessary funding to implement their projects to become the sector's future leaders.Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) included initiatives to establish a virtual free zone that incubates innovation and entrepreneurship, he pointed out.Jordan, under the King's leadership and support and its youth's efforts, contributed to the digital scene in the region and is a " promising and advanced" country in this field, he said.Furthermore, he added that multiple Jordanian companies have contributed to implement many digital transformation projects in Arab countries.Rawajbeh stated that Jordan's "advanced" infrastructure has been invested in and is capable of supporting, enabling, developing and directing digital transformation processes to embrace new economic concepts.In this context, he noted Jordan's e-services saw multiple stages of development to become "integrated and interconnected."Continuing: "Jordan is betting heavily today on the sector that is growing annually, in providing more job opportunities for youth and supporting the national economy by transforming to a digital economy, which was confirmed by the EMV."The Kingdom, he said, has succeeded in establishing and developing the sector with "high" competitiveness, which helped attract "major" global technology companies, adding that the Kingdom now has an "advanced" culture of entrepreneurship.To date, he noted Jordan has 27 of the top 100 technology entrepreneurs in the Middle East and North Africa region and multiple major companies established in the region were founded by Jordanians and then acquired by global firms.