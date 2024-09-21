ICMEI Launches Indo-Oman Film And Cultural Forum To Strengthen Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida – The International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Sultanate of Oman, proudly announced the creation of the Indo-Oman and Cultural Forum. The inaugural ceremony, held at the International Headquarters of ICMEI at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida, marks a significant milestone as the first-ever cultural forum of Oman in India. This initiative aims to further enrich the long-standing relationship between the two nations through the of art and culture.



The forum was established under the esteemed leadership of H.E. Issa Saleh Abdullah Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India. In his remarks, Ambassador Al Shibani highlighted the historical ties between India and Oman, noting that the cultural forum will serve as a valuable asset in nurturing and enhancing the bonds between the two countries.“India and Oman have enjoyed a wonderful relationship for centuries. This forum will be an asset to our relationship and will bring new growth between the people of the two countries,” he expressed with optimism.



The Chancellor of AAFT and President of ICMEI, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Ambassador and all the diplomats of the Embassy of Oman on the formation of this historic forum. Dr. Marwah emphasized the importance of cultural exchange as a means to deepen mutual understanding and collaboration.“We are very excited to develop and promote the relations between India and Oman through art and culture under this forum. This initiative will pave the way for new opportunities, collaborations, and a stronger bond between our two great nations,” he stated.



The creation of the Indo-Oman Film and Cultural Forum comes at a time when cultural diplomacy is increasingly recognized as a powerful tool in international relations. By focusing on film, art, music, and other cultural exchanges, this forum will not only foster closer ties between India and Oman but also provide a platform for the people of both countries to celebrate and appreciate each other's rich heritage.



The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of diplomats from Oman, along with the managing staff of ICMEI, who expressed their enthusiasm for the collaborative projects that this forum will spearhead. Both parties shared a commitment to making the Indo-Oman Film and Cultural Forum a dynamic and impactful entity, with a focus on hosting film festivals, cultural exhibitions, academic exchanges, and joint artistic ventures in the near future.



With this initiative, ICMEI and the Embassy of Oman aim to set a new precedent for cultural collaboration between India and Oman. The Indo-Oman Film and Cultural Forum will not only serve as a bridge between the creative industries of the two countries but also as a catalyst for deeper socio-cultural engagement.



