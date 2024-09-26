General Staff Update: 181 Clashes On Front Lines, 19 Battles Ongoing

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the day, as many as 181 combat engagements have occurred on the front lines. The Ukrainian defenders continue to fiercely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory, inflicting heavy losses on the invaders.

As reported by Ukrinform, the General Staff of the of Ukraine shared this information on , detailing the situation as of 22:00 on Thursday, September 26.

The hottest areas of conflict remain on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Russian forces launched four missile strikes on Ukraine using six missiles, 57 airstrikes, and dropped 66 guided bombs (KABs). Additionally, they employed 729 kamikaze drones and conducted over 3,800 shelling attacks against Ukrainian positions and civilian settlements.

Kharkiv sector : three battles occurred, with Ukrainian forces repelling enemy advances near Starytsia, Tykhe, and Vovchansk. All battles have been over.

Kupiansk sector : the enemy attempted advances near Synkivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova, Stelmakhivka, and Kolisnykivka. Nineteen battles have been completed, with one still ongoing.

Lyman sector : Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions near Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, and Torske. All 15 clashes have ended.

Siversk sector : Ukrainian forces repelled four Russian attacks near Bilohorivka, Verkhniokamianske, and Spirne.

Kramatorsk sector : ten battles occurred near Minkivka, Hryhorivka, and Bila Hora, with two enemy attacks still ongoing.

Toretsk secto r: as many as 17 combat engagements took place. Russian forces assaulted the Ukrainian positions near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, and Leonidivka. 14 clashes have ended, while three are still ongoing.

Pokrovsk sector : a total of 39 battles occurred near Zelene Pole, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka, Selydove, Marynivka, and Krasnyi Yar. The Ukrainian defenders repelled 34 attacks, with five still ongoing.

The General Staff reported that on this front, 278 Russian troops were neutralized, including 116 killed. Additionally, two enemy artillery guns, four drones, two electronic warfare systems, three vehicles, and two motorcycles were destroyed. An armored vehicle, four artillery systems, two cars, and two motorcycles were also damaged.

Kurakhove sector : the enemy launched 34 assaults near Tsukurine, Zhelanne Druhe, Heorhiivka, Mykolaivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka. Ukrainian defenders halted 27 attacks, while seven are still ongoing.

Vremivka sector : Russian forces attempted five times to push Ukrainian units from their defense positions near Vodiane, Katerynivka, and Bohoyavlenka. Four battles have ended, with one still ongoing.

Orikhiv sector : Three combat engagements took place, with Russian forces attacking near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovske secto r, the enemies assaulted the Ukrainian positions twice but were rebuffed.

The General Staff emphasized that on other fronts, there are no significant changes.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue the operation in Kursk region , with Russian aviation persistently launching guided bombs on their own territory. So far, 12 airstrikes involving 14 KAB bombs have been reported.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 66 attack drones and four guided missiles (Kh-59/69) launched by Russian forces in the overnight attack on September 26.