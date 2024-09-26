Zelensky Presents Victory Plan To House Of Representatives Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine had a meeting with the bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives, during which he presented the key points of the Victory Plan.

"I had a meeting with a bipartisan delegation from the U.S. House of Representatives, during which I presented the key points of the Victory Plan, which can strengthen us on the path to peace," the President wrote.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is“at a critical juncture in this war." So it needs really strong pressure and strong positions.

Also, the situation on the battlefield, the protection of the energy grid and the preparation of the country for the winter ahead were discussed.

“Freedom relies on the bipartisan support and determination of the United States. I am grateful for America's support for Ukraine, which saves lives of our people and helps defend our independence and freedom," Zelensky emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden are holding a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.