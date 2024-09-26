Tackling Sustainability And Social Impact Issues Through Critical Dialogue At 3BL Network Effect: San Jose

(MENAFN- 3BL) SAN JOSE, Calif., September 26, 2024 /3BL/ - Silicon Valley companies committed to sustainability and social impact performance will share best practices and encourage networking with like-minded professionals on Oct. 23 during 3BL Effect: San Jose . The event is free.

The half-day program, taking place at Logitech's San Jose campus, is open to those working in corporate social responsibility, sustainability, social impact, communications, marketing and investor relations roles at companies, agencies and nonprofits. Breakfast will be provided.

“Tech is the largest industry in the world, employing nearly 5 million people in the United States,” said Dave Armon, 3BL vice chair and host of Network Effect: San Jose.“We're excited to discuss sustainability and corporate citizenship topics with companies whose products, people and cultures can change the world for the better.”

Among the organizations participating in 3BL Network Effect: San Jose are Cadence Design Systems, Cisco Systems, Fast Forward, Intuit and Logitech.

In addition to panel discussions, fireside chats and research revealing consumer sentiments about sustainability, the event is designed so practitioners from Silicon Valley companies, nonprofits and NGOs can explore opportunities to partner for more impact.

Here's a sneak peak of what awaits on our agenda:

Size of the Prize: The Billion-Dollar Impact of Growing Consumer Demand

There's growing pressure on businesses to prioritize sustainability, but how much of an impact does it have? Are consumers actually switching brands for sustainability reasons? The answer is yes, and the impact of sustainability-driven brand switching totals $44 billion across 12 U.S. industries. We'll share new research.

Evolution of ESG Strategy and Reporting Practices

Jeff Rangel, Director of ESG Strategy and Reporting, Intuit, will join a fireside chat with Peggy Brannigan, Board Member, Business Council on Climate Change, to discuss how the software giant behind QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mailchimp and Credit Karma embeds its True North sustainability goals across the company to yield data alongside impactful stories.

Fem: Changing the Future Workforce of Tech

Nicole Johnson, Director of Social Impact, Cadence Design Systems, and Kendall Arthur, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Fast Forward, will explore Cadence's groundbreaking Fem approach, which propels women and the industry towards a fairer tech sector.

Circular Transformation: Doing the Work, Telling the Story

Wendy Ng, Program Manager, Supply Chain Sustainability, Cisco Systems, will share circular design principles that are transforming product development to minimize environmental impact, enhance repairability, and promote reuse and recycling. Stacey Faucett, Manager Sustainability Communications, Governance and Compliance, Cisco Systems, will explore the power of effective storytelling in driving internal and external action, fostering innovation, and making progress on sustainability goals.

Gaming Without Barriers

Logitech has eliminated barriers of all kinds in product design, promoting equity and inclusivity in communities throughout the world. Logitech's Aurora Product Collection and the Adaptive E-Sports Tournament were intentionally designed to challenge existing biases and stereotypes, enhancing inclusivity in gaming.

