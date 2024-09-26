Russians Strike Village In Kherson Region Killing One Person, Injuring Another
Date
9/26/2024 7:10:21 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the evening of September 26, Russian forces launched a rocket artillery strike on the village of Tomyna Balka in Kherson region, resulting in the death of a woman born in 1967 and injuries to her husband.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Telegram .
Prokudin stated that the invaders carried out at least six strikes on the village. One of the hits struck a utility building, causing a fire.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on the village of Antonivka in Kherson region, injuring a 70-year-old man.
