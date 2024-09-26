Russian Fake About Destruction Of Four F-16S Debunked CCD
9/26/2024 7:10:21 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian propagandists are spreading false information about the alleged destruction of four F-16 fighter jets during a Russian missile strike on September 26, 2024.
This claim is untrue and is intended to manipulate public opinion.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) addressed this on Telegram .
"Russian sources, including propagandist Anatolii Sharii, are spreading information about the supposed loss of four F-16 fighter jets during today's 'unexpected missile strike.' This information is presented without any evidence or concrete facts. Such reports are yet another fake designed to manipulate public opinion, fabricated to push the narrative of the 'ineffectiveness' of Western aircraft," the statement reads.
Read also: Russian trying
to create narrative about ineffectiveness
of F- 16s through fakes
The Center noted that Russian propaganda started circulating fakes about F-16s being shot down even before these fighter jets were deployed to Ukraine.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, in the early hours of September 26, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 66 enemy attack drones and four guided missiles.
