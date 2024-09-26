Zelensky Meets With Harris

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has begun his meeting with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during his visit to Washington.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent on-site.

The meeting with Harris is a separate item on the agenda, following Zelensky's talks with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House. The discussions are expected to cover aspects of Zelensky's Victory Plan, as well as other matters of bilateral cooperation.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on September 26, Zelensky began his visit to Washington after participating in high-level events at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelensky met with representatives of both the Republican and Democratic parties in the U.S. Congress, followed by talks with President Biden at the White House.