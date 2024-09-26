PM Instructs Include Financing Weapons Production In Protected Budget Items

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, during an off-site meeting in Mykolaiv region, instructed to include funding for the production of weapons and military equipment in the protected budget items. In particular, those items envisaged by the Weapons of Victory program.

The of Economy, together with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Strategic Industries, have been tasked with developing the relevant legislative changes.

"Ukraine has a constant need for weapons and military equipment. But today, due to legislative restrictions, we cannot finance long-term military contracts from the state budget. We have to fix this situation," said Denys Shmyhal.

He mentioned that this may be a particular percentage of the total expenditure on arms procurement, but manufacturers should be aware that long-term contracts with the state for the production of the necessary weapons are stable and financially guaranteed.

"This will help businesses to develop this area on a more active basis, while the state will receive new weapons in a timely and regular manner," the Prime Minister said.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the government allocated UAH 567 million in 2024 for the construction of fortifications in Mykolaiv region. The work has been completed, and the facilities have been handed over to the regional military administrations.