Zelensky Discusses Victory Plan With U.S. Senate Delegation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with the bipartisan delegation from the U.S. Senate to discuss the key points of the Victory Plan.

The President posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"This must be our joint achievement – a victory for the sake of freedom, without any compromises at the cost of freedom," the head of state informed.

He emphasized that here, in the US capital, there are many friends of Ukraine“who have stood shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians in the fight for freedom and independence since the very first days of the full-scale invasion.”

Zelensky thanked each member of the Senate for their support.

As Ukrinform previously reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the US Capitol in Washington on Thursday, September 26, to meet with lawmakers.