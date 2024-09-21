Around 6,500 Volunteers Join Defense Forces Every Month Ukraine's Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The average number of volunteers joining the Ukrainian Defense Forces every month is around 6,500.

Oleksii Bezhevets, who deals with recruiting issues in Ukraine's of Defense, said this on the national television , Ukrinform reports.

"During the last three to four months, the average number of volunteers who join Ukrainian Defense Forces is about 6,500 per month. This is a significant number of those who voluntarily apply either directly to military units or through recruiting centers or using platforms, which became our partners a little less than a year ago. The dynamics is positive as more and more people are applying every month," said Bezhevets.

He added that the number of women applying to recruiting centers is 15-17% more than those who are currently serving in the Armed Forces. Also, there are generally more volunteers aged 30 to 50 than younger people.

Bezhevets commented on the opening of the 36th recruiting center in Ukraine – on Friday, September 20, this center started operating in Cherkasy.

"This is the second center in Cherkasy region. The first one opened in Uman just two weeks ago. Today we have opened another one in Cherkasy. This is another point of access to information about how to join the military for people," he said.

According to him, as of today, 117 people have applied to the recruiting center in Uman, 25 of them are candidates with whom further work on the selection of vacancies is underway.