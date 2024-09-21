U.S. Readies USD 375 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine Reuters
Date
9/21/2024 12:16:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States is preparing a USD
375 million military aid package for Ukraine, which is expected to be announced next week.
This is according to Reuters , citing two US officials, Ukrinform saw.
The aid package, to be announced next week, will include patrol boats, HIMARS ammunition, 155- and 105-millimeter artillery ammunition, other weapons and spare parts, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
It is noted that the contents and size of the package could change in the coming days ahead of President Biden's expected signature.
Read also: Germany sets
to give EUR 400M
in military aid
to Ukraine
It should be recalled that since May, after the law on the allocation of USD
61
billion in support of Ukraine was passed, the United States has not sent an aid package greater than USD
275
million to Ukraine.
In August, the U.S. sent two packages, both for USD
125 million each.
