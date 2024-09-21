US Deputy Assistant Secretary Of State Visits Armenia
9/21/2024 12:16:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation
led by US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joshua Huck, Azernews
reports, citing the Armenian sources.
Pashinyan emphasized the "dynamic character" of Armenia-US
relations and noted the importance of the US administration's
support for the implementation of institutional reforms in Armenia.
He also emphasized the importance of implementing goal programs in
his country, including infrastructure improvement, with the support
of the United States.
The interlocutors touched on the agreements reached at the
high-level meeting of Armenia - EU - USA held in Brussels in April
of this year and the process of their implementation.
Furthermore, issues related to the peace treaty between Armenia
and Azerbaijan were discussed. In this context, Prime Minister
Pashinyan touched on the position of the Armenian side and pointed
out that Armenia is "committed to the peace agenda and the
establishment of stability in the region".
