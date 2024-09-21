Six Soldiers, 12 Terrorists Killed In NW Pakistan's Clashes

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Sept 21 (NNN-APP) – Six troopers and 12 terrorists were killed, in two separate clashes between the and security forces, in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on Thursday and yesterday, the Pakistani military said in a statement.

Yesterday, the terrorists attacked a check post of security forces in South Waziristan district of the province, triggering off an exchange of fire and resulting in the killing of seven militants, the military's wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in the statement.

Six troopers were also killed in the exchange of fire, the ISPR added.

In the second incident that happened earlier on Thursday, the security forces detected the movement of five terrorists, trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, in the North Waziristan district.

The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all five of them were killed, the ISPR said.

A large quantity of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the slain militants.

Clearance operations are being conducted, to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area, the ISPR said.– NNN-APP

