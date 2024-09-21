Mining Stock News - Canadian Securities Exchange Welcomes Listing Of Lion Copper And Gold Corp. (CSE: LEO)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Lion Copper and Corp. (CSE: LEO) ("Lion CG" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company's common shares, which previously traded on the TSX Venture Exchange, have been approved for listing on the CSE under the symbol LEO .

Lion CG is focused on advancing the Yerington copper project in Mason Valley, Nevada. The Company recently completed a program designed to convert inferred resources at the property to the indicated resources category so that they can be included in an upcoming prefeasibility study. Lion CG is advancing the Yerington project through an option to earn-in agreement with Nuton LLC, a Rio Tinto venture. There has been significant historic copper production at the property, most recently in the 1990s.

"Lion Copper and Gold is another noteworthy addition to our line-up of emerging copper companies," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Listings Development. "Copper has a crucial role to play in the global transition to a low-carbon economy, and more production is needed to facilitate that transition. We are encouraged to see the Yerington project and many other early-stage projects being advanced."

Steven Dischler, CEO of Lion Copper and Gold, commented: "Our team continues to be focused on advancing our flagship Yerington copper project and preparing the prefeasibility study for release early next year. Listing on the CSE offers a more cost-effective platform with a streamlined regulatory framework that is well-suited for the Company's current stage of development. This change should be seamless to shareholders, as we will continue to be traded as LEO in Canada and we will continue to meet all obligations as a reporting issuer."

