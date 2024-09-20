Tinygemsbreaks Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) Changes Name To Scienture Holdings Inc.

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) TRxADE (NASDAQ:

MEDS) , a parent company of business-to-business (“B2B”) exchange platform, and Scienture Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of TRxADE,

have announced a name change. According to the announcement, TRxADE is changing its name to Scienture Holdings Inc. The change is effective beginning Sept. 23, 2024; company stock will also begin trading on the exchange under a new ticker symbol - SCNX - that same day.

To view the full press release, visit

About TRxADE Health Inc.

TRxADE Health historically focused on health services IT assets and operations aimed at digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience. The company's current primary operations are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary, Integra Pharma Solutions (“IPS”), which is a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler that sells brand, generic and nondrug products to customers. IPS customers include all healthcare markets including government organizations, hospitals, clinics and independent pharmacies nationwide. Scienture LLC is a New-York-based branded, specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is led by a highly experienced team of industry professionals who are passionate about developing unique specialty product concepts and solutions that bring enhanced value to patients and healthcare systems. Company assets in development are across therapeutics areas, indications and cater to different market segments. For more information about the company, please visit and .

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to MEDS are available in the company's newsroom at



