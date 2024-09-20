Techmediabreaks Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) Unveils 'GO FUND YOURSELF!' Interactive Social Crowdfunding Platform

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Verb Company (NASDAQ: VERB)

has launched its new interactive social crowdfunding platform, GO FUND YOURSELF!, designed for public and private companies to present Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings while engaging a global investor audience. The allows real-time through VERB's and features high-profile guest Titans like UFC fighter Michael Chandler and James Maslow. The show spotlights innovative companies, including

GolfLync , a social platform blending with matchmaking elements, alongside other issuers in diverse sectors. The platform generates revenue from company fees, product sales, and sponsorships.

“Our goal is to democratize the investment process, allowing the everyman or everywoman – not just the elite insiders – the chance to invest in promising new companies, and likewise give those same deserving companies unprecedented access to the capital markets on their own terms that they otherwise may never get,” Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB, stated in the release.

About Verb Technology Company

Verb Technology Company Inc. is the innovative force behind interactive video-based social commerce. The Company's

MARKET

platform is a multi-vendor, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where brands, retailers, creators, and influencers engage their customers, clients, fans, and followers across multiple social media channels simultaneously.

GO FUND YOURSELF!

is a revolutionary interactive social crowd funding platform for public and private companies seeking broad-based exposure across social media channels for their crowd-funded Regulation CF and Regulation A offerings. The platform combines a ground-breaking interactive TV show with MARKET's back-end capabilities, allowing viewers to tap on their screen to facilitate an investment, in real time, as they watch companies presenting before the show's panel of 'Titans'. Presenting companies that sell consumer products are able to offer their products directly to viewers during the show in real time through shoppable onscreen icons. The Company is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV and operates full-service production and creator studios in Los Alamitos, CA and Philadelphia, PA.

