Waning Summer

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) With the Qatari summer well past its scorching peak, the maximum temperature has settled around 40C, providing hopes about the impending winter. The minimum and maximum temperatures Friday were in the 24C-32C and 34C-39C range, respectively. The Met office has forecast today, minimum and maximum temperatures in the 26C-31C and 35C-40C range, respectively. A sunset moment Friday from the MIA Park in Doha. .

MENAFN20092024000067011011ID1108698508