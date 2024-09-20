Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad discussed the economic and cooperation with representatives of major US corporations and agencies.

PARIS - The flag carrier Kuwait Airways inaugurated its regional headquarters in Rome in the presence of Ambassador to Italy Nasser Al-Qahtani.

GAZA - Wafaa Foundation of Microfinance and Capacity Building announced the arrival of 14 trucks of humanitarian and relief aid to northern Gaza Strip, organized by the Kuwaiti Namaa Charity Association.

PORT SUDAN - Kuwait Red Crescent Society has overseen execution of water and sewage projects at 15 centers each sheltering 120 families in the city of Port Sudan.

CAIRO - The Altomooh Kuwait sports club won one gold medal and one silver medal in the table tennis competition for people over 21 years old at the fifth international Championship for people with disabilities, held in Cairo.

BEIRUT - The Lebanese health authorities updated casualty toll of an Israeli air strike that targeted an apartment building in Beirut's southern suburbs to 12 deaths and 66 injured.

NEW YORK - The escalating regional tensions are drawing Syria deeper into conflict, the UN Special Envoy for the country warned, citing recent Israeli airstrikes and the widespread explosions of wireless devices in Lebanon, which included some in Syria.

ISLAMABAD - At least 12 militants and six soldiers were killed during two separate clashes in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military. (end)

