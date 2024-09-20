Amir's Representative Receives Leaders Of Major US Firms In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad discussed the economic and cooperation with representatives of major US corporations and agencies.

He received at his residence in New York Jonathan Gray - president and chief operating officer of Blackstone; David M. Rubenstein - co-founder and co-chairman of the board of Carlyle Group; David M. Solomon - Chairman and CEO of Group; Mohammad Al-Derbas - Goldman Sachs executive; and Judson Althoff - chief commercial officer at Microsoft.

His Highness the Crown Prince also received Vice President of the US Chamber of Commerce for Middle East Affairs Steve Lutes and a number of representatives of major US firms.

He conveyed to his guests the greetings of His Highness the Amir, voicing a desire to strengthen the presence of the global firms in Kuwait to enhance experience sharing and investment cooperation.

The meetings were attended by Kuwait Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Ambassador to the United States Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Nasser Al-Sabah and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Tareq Mohammad Al-Banai. (end)

