NCCAL Strengthens Kuwait Cultural Presence In Russia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The activities of Kuwait cultural week in Moscow continued on Friday evening with the screening of "Zerri" documentary and holding "Hiwarat Lawniya" (color dialogues) art at Poklonka Cinema Hall at the Victory Museum.

The cultural week is organized by Kuwait's National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) in collaboration with Kuwait Embassy in Moscow and the Russian ministries of foreign affairs and culture between September 17 and 24.

The art exhibition showcases 17 paintings by Mahmoud Ashkinani while Zerri documentary, directed by Habib Hassan, deals with Ashkinani's biography and sheds light on the traditional embroidery in Kuwait.

Speaking to KUNA, Ashkinani said the documentary is a tribute to his own mother who used to be an embroiderer, sewing patterns onto cloth to produce amazing traditional Kuwaiti garb.

He noted that the creative products, made by his mother or first teacher, inspired him to explore and practice the formative art.

On the art exhibition, Ashkinani said it features the outcome of nearly five decades of tracking the Kuwaiti cultural legacy and his own artistic experience.

After the documentary, the Kuwaiti chef Abdullah Al-Hakimy served "the Kuwaiti Table" or cuisine to the guests of the embassy in Moscow, including diplomats and prominent figures. (end)

hss









MENAFN20092024000071011013ID1108698153