Clashes Kill 12 Militants, 6 Soldiers In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Sept 20 (KUNA) - At least 12 and six were killed during two separate clashes in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said military on Friday.

According to Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces intercepted a group of seven militants attempting to cross the Pakistan-Afghanistan border near the Spinwam area in North Waziristan district of KPK.

In the ensuing exchange of heavy fire, all seven militants were killed. The forces recovered a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the group, said ISPR.

Moreover, a second clash occurred in the Ladha area of South Waziristan tribal district of the province, where militants attacked a security post.

The attack was thwarted by the security forces eliminating five militants. However, six soldiers were martyred during the intense gunfire, the military confirmed.

It further stated that clearance operations are currently ongoing in the region to ensure the elimination of any remaining militants.

"Pakistani security forces remain committed to eradicating terrorism and safeguarding the nation, with the sacrifices of their soldiers further strengthening this resolve," ISPR concluded.

Earlier in the week, at least three terrorists were killed in a security operation in Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, said the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD).

The operations come at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

