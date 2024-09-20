Kuwait Airways Opens Regional HQ In Rome

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The flag carrier Kuwait Airways inaugurated its regional headquarters in Rome on Friday in the presence of Ambassador to Italy Nasser Al-Qahtani.

"The move, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of relations, will boost and trade exchanges between both countries," Al-Qahtani said in statements to KUNA.

The friendly relations and cooperation between Kuwait and Italy in all areas, including and aviation, kept deepening over the past six decades, he noted.

The Kuwaiti commended the role of the national flag carrier in strengthening the tourist partnership and the people-to-people relationship, and increasing the trade exchanges via air cargo. (end)

