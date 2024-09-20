Kuwait Airways Opens Regional HQ In Rome
Date
9/20/2024 7:12:42 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
PARIS, Sept 20 (KUNA) -- The flag carrier Kuwait Airways inaugurated its regional headquarters in Rome on Friday in the presence of Ambassador to Italy Nasser Al-Qahtani.
"The move, which coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations, will boost tourist and trade exchanges between both countries," Al-Qahtani said in statements to KUNA.
The friendly relations and cooperation between Kuwait and Italy in all areas, including transport and aviation, kept deepening over the past six decades, he noted.
The Kuwaiti diplomat commended the role of the national flag carrier in strengthening the tourist partnership and the people-to-people relationship, and increasing the trade exchanges via air cargo. (end)
hss
MENAFN20092024000071011013ID1108698151
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.