Russia’S African Trade Ambitions: Weapons, Promises, And Economic Realities

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Russia's trade with Africa, particularly military exports, has been on the rise. President Vladimir highlighted a 35% increase in trade for the first half of 2023.



He has also set an ambitious goal to double trade with African nations to $40 billion within five years. Egypt emerged as Russia's top trading partner in Africa in 2022, with bilateral trade totaling approximately $3.9 billion.



In 2023, Russia's exports to African countries surged by 43%, reaching $21.2 billion, and Africa's share of Russian exports grew from 3% in 2021 to 5% in 2023.



Rosoboronexport, Russia's primary arms exporter, is actively seeking to deepen its engagement in Africa by initiating joint ventures for the production of military equipment.



These collaborations aim to establish licensed manufacturing facilities in several African countries for small arms, ammunition, armored vehicles, and combat boats.







Africa and the Middle East now account for over 50% of Rosoboronexport's order portfolio, worth more than $25 billion.



The company engages with over 40 African nations in military-technical collaboration. In 2023, African countries purchased more than 30% of Russia's exported weapons systems.

Russia's Growing Influence in Sub-Saharan Africa

Russia has overtaken China as the leading arms seller in sub-Saharan Africa. Its market share grew to 26% by 2022. Algeria, Angola, Egypt, and Sudan are the top importers of Russian weapons on the continent.



Beyond arms, Russian companies have other operations in Africa. Alrosa manages diamond projects in Angola and explores in Zimbabwe.



Rusal mines bauxite in Guinea, while Rosatom builds a nuclear power plant in Egypt. Despite growing influence, Russia 's economic promises to Africa have not fully materialized.



African exporters struggle to enter the Russian market due to various challenges. These include a lack of knowledge about trade procedures and market conditions.



Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to hold a conference in November 2024 to strengthen economic ties. Russia has started opening trade missions in some African countries to facilitate business services.



These centers could promote trade fairs and business matchmaking opportunities. China and India also have economic interests in Africa , competing with Russia for influence.



Experts suggest that Russia needs a more strategic approach to its activities in African countries. A public-private partnership strategy could help improve Russia's soft power image.

Opportunities for Russia in Africa

Africa's economies are growing faster than any other continent's. Nearly half of African countries are now middle-income, with rising consumerism making trade profitable.



Russia could open its market to more African products through existing trade rules and regulations. Some experts express skepticism about Russia's readiness to open its market to Africa.



They suggest that Russia should provide trade incentives and simplify import-export procedures. This approach could encourage more trade between Russia and African countries.



Russia's trade with Africa currently focuses on weaponry and military hardware. To diversify, Russia could transfer technology to sectors like agriculture and oil and gas.



The country could also capitalize on historical connections with African elites educated in the Soviet Union. As new trade alliances emerge, Russia has the potential to strengthen economic relations with Africa.



Moving beyond rhetoric and taking concrete actions could enhance ties in the emerging multipolar world. Russia and African countries now have an opportunity to drive foreign policies in a more qualitative manner.

MENAFN20092024007421016031ID1108698100