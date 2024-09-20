VRIZE Welcomes Rathi Dasgupta As Head Of Business Consulting To Drive Growth And Expand Client Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rathi Dasgupta

VRIZE logo

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VRIZE is excited to announce the appointment of Rathi Dasgupta as the Head of Business Consulting. This strategic hire underscores VRIZE's commitment to expanding its consulting services and implementing innovative strategies that drive measurable client success.With over 30 years of experience in the consulting and sectors, Rathi brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership expertise to VRIZE. Rathi's expertise in business strategy, transformation, and operational efficiency will be pivotal in advancing VRIZE's consulting services. Rathi has held leadership roles at leading firms such as Target, Oracle, Blue Yonder, PwC, and several AI focused startups where he served in senior leadership capacities, spearheading AI-driven solutions for the retail sector.In addition to his extensive industry experience, Rathi has been a driving force behind AI-driven innovations, focusing on cutting-edge AI projects over the past decade. He has co-authored a book, contributed to numerous papers, and has been a recognized speaker at global conferences on Outsourcing and Offshoring, showcasing his commitment to advancing the industry.“I am thrilled to have Rathi join our executive team. VRIZE is increasingly assisting the customer c-suites in planning and implementing the digital agenda, a seasoned leader like Rathi is the right partner to lead these board room conversations.” said Maloy Roy, CEO of VRIZE.As Head of Business Consulting, Rathi will oversee industry-specific services, including strategy development, process optimization, target operating models, and data and application architecture. His role will be instrumental in helping VRIZE clients achieve operational efficiency, foster digital transformation, and unlock new growth opportunities.“I am excited to join VRIZE at such a pivotal time,” said Rathi Dasgupta.“I am committed to making VRIZE a first stop when customers talk about digital tech enabling their Revenue Growth and Operational Excellence”This appointment reinforces VRIZE's commitment to driving innovation and delivering transformative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape across various industries.About VRIZEFounded in 2020 by a passionate team of digital engineering experts, VRIZE has grown to a company of more than 450+employees. The team is driven by experienced professionals who strive for outstanding results. With a mission to create a frictionless digital engineering experience for its clients, the company offers a variety of services including platform engineering, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence.For more information about VRIZE and its innovative solutions, please visit or connect with us on LinkedIn

Babuji Abraham

VRIZE Inc

+91 98450 00831

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.