Look: Fuel Tanker Catches Fire In Dubai's Satwa Area No Injuries Reported

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 5:50 PM

Last updated: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 9:21 PM

A massive fire that broke out involving a tanker in Satwa, was brought under control, Dubai's civil defence authorities said on Friday.

No injuries were reported.

The Dubai Civil Defence Operations Room said that they received a call at 5:26pm from a person indicating a fire in a truck in Al Satwa area near Lulu Residence.

Photos & Videos: KT reader

The Al Etihad Fire Station were the first to respond and rushed to the scene within five minutes of the blaze. By 5.54pm, firefighters brought the blaze under control and cooling operations began.

At 6.23pm, the site was handed over to the relevant authorities according to standard procedures.

Photo: Supplied

Earlier, eyewitnesses and netizens had shared with Khaleej Times images and videos of clouds of black smoke coming from the area.

The plumes of smoke from the fire could be seen from several parts of the emirate, with reports coming in from Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah and Ras Al Khor.

Take a look below:

According to A.K., who lives near the area, the fire broke at around 5.30pm.

He shared:“Firefighters responded immediately to control the blaze, and by about 5.40pm, the smoke had cleared. But, about 10 minutes later, thick black smoke could be seen coming from the area again. Then, after about 10 minutes, I could see that the fire had gone and the smoke dissipated.”

Photo: Antonin Kelian Kallouche

Watch the videos below:

