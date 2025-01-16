Ukrainian energy minister discusses priorities with Ukrenergo board

(MENAFN) Ukrainian Minister German Galushchenko held a meeting with newly appointed members of the Supervisory Board of Ukrenergo National Power Company to outline the company's key objectives.



During the meeting, Galushchenko emphasized the challenges faced by Ukrenergo, particularly the frequent attacks on substations. "Sadly, almost every night Ukrenergo’s substations are targeted by enemy attacks. Nevertheless, even after 13 massive attacks last year, with more than 1,700 different drones and missiles used to destroy energy facilities, we managed to withstand," he said.



The primary goal, according to Galushchenko, is to ensure the stable operation of Ukraine's integrated energy system in synchronization with the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), while also advancing the country's energy sustainability and independence.



The meeting has also focused on talking about financial and technical matters related to Ukrenergo’s development, as well as enhancing cooperation with ENTSO-E and other stakeholders in the energy market.

