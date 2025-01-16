Australia’s PM warns Russia over death of Melbourne man's killing

(MENAFN) Australian Prime Anthony Albanese issued a stern warning to Moscow on Wednesday, stating that if reports of an Australian man, Oscar Jenkins, being killed after being captured by Russian forces in Ukraine are confirmed, the Australian will take the "strongest action possible." Albanese expressed his concern, adding that the Australian government will await confirmation but emphasized that any harm to Jenkins would be unacceptable.



Foreign Minister Penny Wong echoed these concerns, saying that Russia's ambassador in Canberra could be expelled if it is determined that Jenkins was harmed. She stressed that "all options are on the table" in response to the situation.



Oscar Jenkins, a 32-year-old Australian volunteer soldier fighting for Ukraine, had been captured by Russian forces in Kramatorsk, Donbas, in eastern Ukraine, as shown in a social media video last month. In the video, Jenkins identified himself as a biology teacher with ties to both Australia and Ukraine.



Australian media reported on Tuesday, citing sources in Ukraine, that Jenkins is believed to have been killed after being captured by Russian forces on the front lines. In response to these reports, the Russian ambassador in Canberra was summoned to the Australian Foreign Ministry, which reiterated that Russia must adhere to international law regarding the treatment of prisoners of war. The Foreign Ministry also confirmed that consular support is being provided to Jenkins' family.

