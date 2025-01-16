Eurozone trade surplus narrows in November, with exports to US increasing

(MENAFN) The eurozone recorded a trade surplus of €16.4 billion (USD16.9 billion) in November, according to official data released on Thursday.



While the surplus remains positive, it decreased from €18.2 billion in November 2023 and from €8.6 billion in October 2024, as per Eurostat.



Euro area exports of goods to the rest of the world fell 1.6 percent year-on-year to €248.3 billion, while imports dropped by 1 percent to €231.9 billion.



The EU27 also posted a trade surplus of €14.3 billion in November, down from €17.2 billion in March 2023.



The United States remained the top destination for EU exports, with €46.8 billion in goods, a 1.6 percent increase from the previous year. Other major export markets included the UK (€29.8 billion), China (€16.7 billion), Switzerland (€17.5 billion), and Turkey (€9.9 billion).



In terms of imports, China was the leading source with €45.5 billion, marking a 2 percent increase compared to last year. Other key import origins included the US, the UK, Switzerland, Norway, and Turkey.

