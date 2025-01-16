Netherlands to strengthen collaboration with Turkey in trade, other sectors

(MENAFN) The Netherlands plans to deepen its cooperation with Turkey across several sectors, including trade, construction, logistics, and manufacturing, according to the Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Reinette Klever.



Speaking in Istanbul on Thursday, Klever highlighted the strong economic ties between the two nations, noting that the Netherlands is the largest foreign direct investor in Turkey. During her visit, Klever held discussions with Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and representatives from Turkish and Dutch companies operating in Turkey.



Klever pointed out that trade between Turkey and the Netherlands has seen substantial growth over the last five years. “Exports from the Netherlands to Turkey have doubled, and exports from Turkey to the Netherlands have grown by 50 percent,” she said.



Klever also emphasized Turkey’s strategic geographical position between Asia and Europe, suggesting that both countries could collaborate to leverage this advantage in moving goods from Asia through Turkey.



Noting Turkey’s focus on digitizing its manufacturing sector, Klever expressed confidence that Dutch companies could contribute significantly in this area. She indicated that there are numerous opportunities to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

